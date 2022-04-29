Jhajjar (Haryana) [India], April 29 (ANI): A gas leak was reported at a factory in the Jhajjar district of Haryana on Thursday evening.

The leakage of ammonia was reported from a 'Kathha' making factory. The incident triggered panic among locals. Some locals living in the area complained of breathing difficulties and vomiting. On information fire brigade teams, police and administrative officials rushed to the spot.

Also Read | Vivo T1 Pro 5G, Vivo T1 44W Smartphones To Be Launched in India on May 4, 2022.

"Incident of ammonia gas leakage reported. Three ambulances and 3 to 4 fire brigades are at the spot. Advised people to wear masks," said Jag Niwas, Deputy Commissioner, Jhajjar.

The factory was evacuated by the fire brigade personnel. Ambulances also reached the spot. Several people were then shifted hospital.

Also Read | Poco M4 5G Smartphone Launching Tomorrow in India; Key Specifications Revealed.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)