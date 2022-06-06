Panna/Damoh/Tikamgarh (MP), Jun 6 (PTI) At least 12 persons were killed in four separate road accidents in Madhya Pradesh's Panna, Damoh and Tikamgarh districts on Monday, police said.

Also Read | West Bengal Horror: Man Chops Off Wife's Hand To Stop Her From Taking State Government Nursing Job.

Six persons, including a woman, were killed in the Panna district this afternoon while as many others died in three road accidents in Damoh and Tikamgarh districts.

Also Read | CLAT 2022 Admit Card Released At consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Here’s How to Download Hall Ticket.

Panna's Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Aarti Singh said an SUV coming from Chitrakoot hit a bicycle and later a car on the Pahadikheda-Majhgawa road near Hardwai village around 2.30 pm.

The deceased included five persons travelling in the car and the bicycle rider, she said, adding that the SUV driver fled after leaving the vehicle behind.

The occupants of the car, including a woman, were residents of Banda in Uttar Pradesh while the bicycle rider was a local resident, she said, adding that two others injured in the accident were travelling in the SUV.

In Damoh district, a tractor-trolley carrying stones overturned near Pura Payra village in the afternoon, killing two labourers on the spot, Damoh Dehat police station in-charge Vijay Singh Rajput said, adding that another labourer was injured.

In another incident, two men, aged 22 and 30 respectively, were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding truck on the Damoh-Hathni Pipariya road under the Nohata police station limits this afternoon, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shiv Kumar Singh said.

The truck driver fled with the vehicle after the accident.

In Tikamgarh, two men were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a mini truck on the Tikamgarh-Naugaon road, said Palera police station officer Mukesh Shakya.

The driver fled the spot after leaving the vehicle behind and a search for him was underway, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)