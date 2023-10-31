Haryana [India], October 31 (ANI): A parachute, carrying an object, landed in the southern Yamuna canal near Hamida Head in Haryana's Yamuna Nagar district earlier this evening, police said.

During the preliminary inquiry, Deputy Superintendent of Police Abhilaksh Joshi said, police concluded that it reached here during a mock drill by a department.

"The concerned department established contact and they will take further course of action," DCP Joshi said.

Police reached the spot after locals informed them that an object, tied to a parachute, had fallen into a water body there.

"We reached here and discovered a payload kind of object," he said.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

