Morbi (Gujarat) [India], February 23 (ANI): A four-wheeler parked at Morbi Taluka Sewa Sadan in Morbi caught fire on Wednesday.

No casualty or injury to anyone has been reported in the incident, said officials.

According to information, the vehicle was parked in front of Taluka Seva Sadan, and suddenly there was a fire engulfing it in no time.

The fire brigade did not respond to the calls made by the Mamlatdar office. The car was burnt before the fire brigade arrived at the scene, claimed sources.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

