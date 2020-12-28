Mathura (UP), Dec 28 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government is redeveloping public gardens like Jawahar Bagh here to attract tourists, a Cabinet minister said Monday.

“Finishing touch is being given to Jawahar Bagh and it is being developed as a novel panoramic picnic spot,” Power minister Srikant Sharma told reporters.

He said international tourists will be surprised to see the novel picnic spot that is a blend of glorious past and modern amenities.

According to the Mathura MLA, 150 more parks are being developed in urban as well as rural areas.

Initially, authorities will provide gym equipment in five parks and the facility will be extended to other parks gradually.

