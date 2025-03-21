New Delhi, March 21: The Budget Session of Parliament will resume on Friday, with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to make a statement regarding "correction in Receipt Budget 2025-2026" presented along with Union Budget 2025-2026 on February 1. According to the list of business, the Lok Sabha will reconvene at 11.00 am to take up key legislative matters, including the presentation and discussion of multiple reports from standing committees.

"Nirmala Sitharaman to make a Statement regarding "correction in Receipt Budget 2025-2026" presented along with Union Budget 2025-2026 on the 1st February, 2025," the list of business stated. Meanwhile, at around 6 pm, submission to the vote of the House of the Outstanding Demands for Grants in respect of the Union Budget for 2025-26. Parliament Budget Session Today: Key Reports To Be Tabled in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, Demands for Grants 2025-26 To Be Made.

The Finance Minister will also to move for leave to introduce a Bill to authorise payment and appropriation of certain sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2025-26. "Also to move that the Bill be passed," it stated. Union Ministers Arun Ram Meghwal, Prataprao Jadhav, Anupriya Patel, Sushri Shobha Karandlaje, Shantanu Thakur, Suresh Gopi, Ajay Tamta, Sanjay Seth, Tokhan Sahu and Murlidhar Mohol will lay the papers on the table.

Moreover, Union Ministers Jagdambika Pal and Dharmendra Yadav to present the Fifteenth Report "on Action Taken by the Government on the Observations/ Recommendations of the Public Accounts Committee contained in their 122nd Report (Seventeenth Lok Sabha) on, Audit of Pay and Allowances in Police Department, UT, Chandigarh." "Sixteenth Report on Action Taken by the Government on the Observations/ Recommendations of the Public Accounts Committee contained in their 133rd Report (Seventeenth Lok Sabha) on Short Closure of Electrification Works due to Incomplete Pre-Requisite Works: South East Central Railway," it added. Parliament Budget Session Resumes Today; Lok Sabha to Discuss Key Reports and Demands for Grants.

The reports of the standing committee on Communications and Information technology will be taken up. Ananta Nayak and Manna Lal Rawat to present Fifth Report and Sixth Report on Demands for Grants (2025-26) relating to the Ministry of Mines. Union Minister Arun Ram Meghwal to make a statement regarding Government Business for the week commencing March 24.

Moreover, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi to move "That this House do agree with the Eighth Report of the Business Advisory Committee presented to the House on March 19, 2025." The House will hold further discussions and voting on the Demands for Grants under the Ministry of Jal Shakti for 2025-26, as well as the continued consideration of cut motions (printed on a separate list) moved on March 18, 2025.

The house will also take up discussion and voting on the demands for grants under the control of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution for 2025-26. The second part of the budget session of Parliament began on March 10 and will continue till April 4.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)