New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): Lok Sabha has been adjourned on Thursday till February 10. The lower house of Parliament will meet at 11 AM, Monday.

Earlier today, around 30 National Democratic Alliance MPs felicitated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the budget announcements regarding the state, with Assembly elections scheduled for November this year, the state received significant attention in the Budget.

The premises of Parliament also saw several Opposition MPs protesting and raising objections to the detainment of Indian fishermen by Sri Lankan authorities, and the treatment of Indians who were deported from United States. Multiple MPs from Tamil Nadu protesting on Parliament premises, demanding the repatriation of Indian fishermen detained by Sri Lankan forces.

The parliamentarians held banners and raised slogans over their demand at the premises.

DMK MP Kanimozhi called on the central government to take urgent steps to secure the release of 97 Tamil Nadu.

"Justice has to be done. Boats which have been captured, we want that to be released. We want the Union government to speak to the Sri Lankan government and find a permanent solution for this," said Kanimozhi.

Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav also criticised the Uttar Pradesh government outside the Parliament, for the fires in Mahakumbh.

In a brief interaction with mediapersons, when asked about a fire that broke out at Maha Kumbh Mela Kshetra this morning, Yadav said, "Sachchai yeh hai ki BJP ne Kumbh mein aag lagadi, Kumbh ki hi aag lagadi... (Truth is that BJP has set Kumbh on fire)."

As many as 20-22 tents were burnt in the fire, however, no injury or loss of life was reported and the blaze was subsequently extinguished.

Congress whip in Lok Sabha, Manickam Tagore also moved an adjournment motion and demanded an immediate statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the "inhumane treatment" of Indians nationals in the US.

"I rise to move an adjournment motion in the House to address a deeply concerning issue regarding the treatment of Indian nationals, particularly those deported from the United States, and to question the position of our Government on the same," the notice read.

Amid an uproar over the deportation of Indian nationals, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi also said according to a report there are still 6,75,000 Indian immigrants in the United States and 18,000 people are on the final list.

"According to the Pew Research 2022 report, there are still 6,75,000 undocumented Indian immigrants in the USA, and 18,000 people are still on the final list. When all these people return, it will impact remittances as well. The government must also address what it will do for them," Owaisi told reporters outside Parliament

Regarding the Union Budget 2025, Finance Minister Sitharaman announced the expansion of Patna Airport, the establishment of four new greenfield airports, and the construction of a brownfield airport at Bihta. Notably, Bihar was mentioned multiple times in Sitharaman's Budget speech.

She had also highlighted the Western Kosi Canal ERM project in the Mithilanchal region of Bihar.

"Financial support will be provided for the Western Kosi Canal ERM project benefitting a large number of farmers cultivating over 50,000 hectares of land in the Mithilanchal region of Bihar," she said. (ANI)

