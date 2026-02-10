New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): Both Houses of Parliament are scheduled to hold the general discussion on the Union Budget 2026-27 on Tuesday.

The Upper House of Parliament will resume discussion of the Budget, while the Lower House is likely to begin the debate after a stalemate between the opposition and the ruling parties.

According to the List of the Business, in Lok Sabha, MPs Azad Kirti Jha and Robert Bruce C will present the Reports of the Standing Committee on Chemicals and Fertilisers. Jitin Prasada will make a statement regarding the status of implementation of recommendations contained in the 188th Report of the Standing Committee on Commerce on 'Comprehensive Strategy to Map Major Products and Countries to Maximise Exports and Minimise Imports'.

In the Upper House, Rwngwra Narzary and Naresh Bansal will lay on the table the Reports of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Chemicals and Fertilisers (2025-26).

MoS Petroleum and Natural Gas, Suresh Gopi, will make a statement regarding Status of implementation of the Observations and Recommendations contained in the Fifth Report (Eighteenth Lok Sabha) of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Petroleum and Natural Gas on Action Taken by the Government on the Observations and Recommendations contained in its Twenty-third Report (Seventeenth Lok Sabha) on 'Review of Policy on Import of Crude Oil' pertaining to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

Earlier on Monday, the Rajya Sabha took up a debate on the Union Budget. Initiating the debate, former Finance Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram slammed the government, saying it is "parsimonious, forgetful of the past year" and will vanish from the memory of the people.

Chidambaram highlighted a number of challenges listed in the Economic Survey. "I'll take up only four challenges: Capital Investment. For some years now, for almost 12 years, capital investment gross fixed capital formation is stuck at 30 per cent of GDP. Net FDI in 2024-25 has collapsed to less than 0.09 per cent. FPIs, foreign portfolio investors, are pulling out. Private investment, although companies are cash-rich, is stuck at 22 per cent of GDP. In this situation where neither the public sector nor the private sector nor the foreign investor is investing in India, this government has cut capital expenditure," he said.

He said there has been a cut in expenditure in agriculture and rural development, and the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Participating in the debate, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said the Union Budget has duped villages, farmers and marginalised sections of society. He claimed the government has "sacrificed the interests of farmers under the India-US trade deal".

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her ninth consecutive Union Budget on February 1. (ANI)

