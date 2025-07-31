New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): The proceedings in the Lower House of the Parliament were adjourned till 2 PM while the Upper House was adjourned till 12 noon on Thursday amid protests by the Opposition.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House during the question hour amid sloganeering by the Opposition MPs. The Opposition MPs showed placards and entered the well of the House.

Before adjourning the House, Birla asked the Opposition, "Has the public chosen you for sloganeering and showing placards? The Parliament is there for discussion and dialogue and to express the public's view, aspirations and expectations."

Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Harivansh, adjourned the House amidst protest by the Opposition, demanding a Suspension of Business under Rule 267, which was dismissed by the chair.

Earlier today, the Opposition continued its protest against the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in poll-bound Bihar and the reported arrests of labourers in states governed by the BJP.

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Thursday stood in solidarity with MPs of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc, joining their protest outside Parliament at Makar Dwar.

Meanwhile, on the eleventh day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, the Rajya Sabha is set to take up significant legislative and procedural business, including a statutory resolution seeking the extension of President's Rule in Manipur and the consideration of the Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2025.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will move a resolution for approval of the continuance in force of the Proclamation dated February 13, 2025, in respect of Manipur, issued under Article 356 of the Constitution by the President, for a further period of six months with effect from August 13, 2025, according to the List of Business issued by the Rajya Sabha.

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal will move the Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2025, for consideration and passage in the Upper House. The Bill, which has already been passed by the Lok Sabha, seeks to provide for the responsibilities, liabilities, rights and immunities of carriers in relation to the carriage of goods by sea, and for matters connected therewith.

Minister of State Dr L Murugan is scheduled to move a motion for the election of ten Rajya Sabha members to the Committee on the Welfare of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the house today.

"That this House resolves that the Rajya Sabha do join the Committee of the both the Houses on Welfare of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) for the term of one year beginning from the date of the first sitting of the Committee, and proceed to elect, in such manner as directed by the Chairman, ten Members from amongst the Members of the House to serve on the said Committee", the list of business notice read. (ANI)

