New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): The proceedings in the Upper House of the Parliament were adjourned till 2 pm on Thursday amid sloganeering by the Opposition.

The House was adjourned amid ruckus by the Opposition, after the Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Harivansh, announced the Question Hour.

During the proceedings, Special Public Prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam, known for handling the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack trials, took oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha.

The Special Public Prosecutor was nominated to the upper house by the President on July 13. Nikam took the oath in Marathi shortly after the Upper House was convened at 11 am today, with Deputy Chairman Harivansh on the chair.

Apart from Nikam, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Meenakshi Jain, and Sadanandan Master were also nominated to the Upper House under Article 80(1)(a) of the Constitution, read with clause (3) of the same article. The nominations come in the wake of vacancies created by the retirement of previously nominated members.

Rajya Sabha's Deputy Chairman Harivansh rejected around 30 adjournment notices given by Opposition party members over various issues, including discussing the "unexpected resignation of Chairman Rajya Sabha" and former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Meanwhile, the proceedings in the Lower House of the Parliament were adjourned till 2 pm on Thursday amid sloganeering by the Opposition.

The Lower House began at 11 am on Thursday. However, amid ruckus by the Opposition, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House till 2 pm.

Before adjourning the House, Speaker Birla urged Opposition members not to resort to disruptions. He stated that the conduct of members does not meet the standards of the House's dignity.

Birla objected to members raising slogans and carrying banners, asking what message such conduct conveyed. Referring to Congress, he said, "Such conduct is not in a party's 'sanskar', but the way new generation is behaving, it is being seen by the entire country."

