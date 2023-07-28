New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): On the seventh day of the Parliament Monsoon session on Friday, several MPs from opposition parties gave notices in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, seeking a discussion on the Manipur issue, which has been a key reason for the continuous logjam in both Houses since the session commenced.

In Lok Sabha, Congress MP Manickam Tagore moved Adjournment Motion Notice demanding a discussion on the Manipur situation.

Also Read | Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, Derek O’Brien Engage in Argument After TMC MP Thumps Desk; House Adjourned After Spat.

Opposition Rajya Sabha MPs Manoj Jha of RJD, and Ranjeet Ranjan of Congress, moved Suspension of Business Notices under Rule 267 with the latter requesting the Upper House Chairman to suspend all other business, listed for the day including the Zero Hour as well as Question Hour and discuss the situation of the violence-hit state.

The Opposition members will also push for the demand that the Lok Sabha Speaker set a date for voting on the no-confidence motion against the Centre filed earlier.

Also Read | AAP Spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar Booked in Noida for Calling BJP’s Shehzad Poonawala ‘Mujahideen’ in TV Debate (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, Opposition parties on Friday alleged that the government is "subverting" Parliamentary traditions by passing Bills even as the motion of no-confidence has been accepted in Lok Sabha.

Congress MP Manish Tewari cited former Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Satyendra Narayan Sinha as saying that "whenever there is a no-confidence motion, no substantive motion should be brought just to forestall the whole thing".

“On 26th July, 1966, Mr Satyendra Narayan Sinha, the then Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, made a significant statement in the Lok Sabha regarding No-Confidence Motion: 'I do concede that whenever there is a no-confidence motion, no substantive motion should he brought just to forestall the whole thing,'" Tewari said in a tweet.

“These are the Parliamentary traditions that are being subverted by passing bill after bill when a no-confidence motion has been submitted,” he added.

The no-confidence motion was moved by Gaurav Gogoi, a Congress MP from Assam, on behalf of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A), against the government on Wednesday. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla accepted the motion and said the time of the debate will be decided later.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also demanded immediate discussion on the no-confidence motion.

"Under Rule 198, we have moved a no-confidence motion. According to this rule, the discussion should happen immediately," he said.

Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha objected to the tabling and passing of the Bills in the Houses, saying that “no bill is introduced in Parliament after a no-confidence motion is accepted by the Lok Sabha Speaker”.

"But we are seeing that several bills are introduced and passed in Parliament," he told ANI.

Chadha appealed to the Speaker that no legislative business should take place in Lok Sabha till the no-confidence motion is debated.

The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2023, as reported by Joint Committee, was passed in Lok Sabha on Thursday after the House resumed at 3 pm amid Opposition sloganeering over the Manipur issue.

The Rajya Sabha on Thursday passed the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023, in the absence of Opposition party members who staged a walkout over the Manipur violence issue, after the House resumed at 2 pm.

Ahead of the beginning of the seventh day of the Monsoon Session, several Opposition leaders gave adjournment notices in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, seeking a debate on the Manipur issue. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)