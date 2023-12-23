Jind (Haryana), Dec 22 (PTI) A court has allowed one of the six people arrested in the Parliament security lapse case to meet her lawyer, her family said on Friday.

Neelam, a resident of Ghaso Khurd village of Jind, is one of six people arrested and who are now under interrogation in connection with the December 13 Parliament security breach incident.

Also Read | BJP Promised To Provide Jobs, Now Doesn't Listen About Unemployment in Parliament, Says Rahul Gandhi (Watch Video).

Neelam's brother Ramniwas said that a court has allowed Neelam to meet her lawyer but not her family members.

Besides Neelam, the Delhi Police has arrested Sagar Sharma, Manoranjan D, Amol Shinde, Lalit Jha, and Mahesh Kumawat in the case.

Also Read | Election Commission Announces Polling for Three Rajya Sabha Seats From Delhi, One From Sikkim on January 19.

On December 13, Neelam and Shinde were caught from outside Parliament after they raised slogans and set off a smoke canister.

Almost at the same time, inside Parliament, Manoranjan and Sharma jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber shouting slogans and later setting off similar smoke cans.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)