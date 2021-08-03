New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) A parliamentary panel on Tuesday urged the Department of Personnel and Training to sensitise officials to show "utmost respect" to elected people's representatives.

The Lok Sabha committee on privileges recommended that the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions (Department of Personnel and Training) should reiterate instructions and guidelines regarding official dealings between administration and Members of Parliament and state legislatures mentioned in an office memorandum to all the public servants.

It said that they be advised to strictly follow the instructions and guidelines both in letter and in spirit.

In its report on a complaint given by MP Shyam Singh Yadav against Rajneesh Dube, the then Principal Secretary Department of Medical Education, Lucknow for allegedly not responding to his telephonic calls and SMS on his official mobile phone, the panel also said the public servants should show "utmost respect to the elected people's representatives".

The committee, based on the facts on record and their findings and conclusions and keeping in view the unconditional apology offered by Dube before the panel felt that the matter may not be proceeded further and it may be "allowed to rest".

The report was tabled in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

