New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) CPI MP Binoy Viswam has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that the "11th Report of the Committee of Parliament on Official Languages" gives "undue" prominence to Hindi to the exclusion of other languages, which is "offensive".

The Left leader also alleged that the recommendations of the report echo "divisive and dangerous positions" that will cause an irreparable damage to the "Idea of India".

"I write to raise my strongest objection against the '11th Report of the Committee of Parliament on Official Languages' that gives undue prominence to Hindi in order to make it India's dominant language. As a nation of multiple languages, the imposition of Hindi to the exclusion of others is deeply offensive and threatens the importance of the 21 other official languages recognised in the 8th schedule of the Constitution," he said.

"The report's central tenet of 'Hindi for Hindustan' is an outright rejection of India's diversity and recommends the imposition of Hindi in all central government institutions, ranging from educational institutes to public offices.

"Such a move will disproportionately affect non-Hindi speaking students, who constitute a large segment in prestigious institutes such as IITs or IIMs, from pursuing their education. Further, the recommendation to take disciplinary action against public servants who do not use Hindi is another example of the report's underlying agenda and lays the ground for stoking great upheaval in the country," Viswam said.

The Communist Party of India (CPI) leader said the imposition of a singular language to represent the entirety of the Indian people has been the cause of widespread opposition and discontent since independence and to fan that fire is a "dangerous and ill-advised move".

"In light of the above, I strongly urge you to withdraw this report and seek a broader consultation on this sensitive subject before any such policy decision is made. India is a land of multiple cultures with each citizen's mother tongue representing a part of their identity, to impose a secondary status on a person's mother tongue will always be met with strong opposition and cause problems for India's unity," he added.

