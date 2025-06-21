Banaskantha (Gujarat) [India], June 21 (ANI): In a unique blend of Yoga and folk dance, participants of International Yoga Day 2025 performed Yoga and Garba together at Ambaji Temple in Gujarat's Banaskantha district on Saturday.

Kaushik S Modi, Additional Collector and Administrator, Shree Arasuri Ambaji Mata Devasthan Trust, Ambaji said, "11th International Yoga Day was organised at Ambaji Temple today. Besides Yoga, Garba was also organised - it was a combination of 'shakti' and 'bhakti'. Common people, students, Temple staff and others participated with great enthusiasm."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the 11th International Day of Yoga celebrations, hailing yoga as a gift "beyond age" that transcends all boundaries and unites humanity in "health and harmony."

The event took place against the scenic backdrop of the Visakhapatnam coastline, with Indian Navy ships stationed near the shore, adding to the grandeur of the celebrations.

The Prime Minister praised the efforts of the Andhra Pradesh government and extended his appreciation to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan for hosting the event in Visakhapatnam.

He lauded their leadership as "inspiring" and described the state's initiative to promote yoga as "commendable."

Over three lakh individuals joined him for a mass yoga session in the coastal city, reinforcing this year's message that 'yoga belongs to everyone' and brings the world together. The Prime Minister recalled India's initiative at the United Nations in 2014 to declare June 21 as International Yoga Day, a move that received wide global support in record time.

The Prime Minister also shared glimpses from the event held in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, saying the day highlighted how yoga 'unites' the world.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Yoga unites the world! Glad to see immense enthusiasm all across the planet for International Day of Yoga."

"I took part in a Yoga Day programme in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. People from all walks of life also joined. Here are some glimpses," the post reads.

Meawhile, renowned sand artist and Padma Shri awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik created a striking sand sculpture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing Ustrasana (Camel Pose) at Puri Beach.

Below the sculpture, the theme for this year, "Yoga for One Earth, One Health", was written. Pattnaik's sand art highlighted the significance of yoga, promoting awareness about its benefits for mental peace and well-being. His creations are typically accompanied by vibrant colors and intricate designs. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)