New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) The national capital experienced partly cloudy weather on Sunday, with the maximum temperature recorded at 22 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature was 11.3 degrees Celsius, which was three notches above the seasonal average, while the humidity levels were recorded at 97 per cent at 8:30 am.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast dense fog and partly cloudy skies with light drizzle on Monday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be 22 and 9 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Delhi's air quality remained in the "very poor" category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 327 at 6 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered good, 51 to 100 satisfactory, 101 to 200 moderate, 201 to 300 poor, 301 to 400 very poor, and 401 to 500 severe.

