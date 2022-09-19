New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) Parts of Delhi received light rainfall on Monday as the maximum temperature settled a notch below the season's average at 33.7 degrees Celsius.

The Safdarjung Observatory, considered the official marker for the national capital, recorded a rainfall of 5.8 mm while Lodhi Road received 4.6 mm of rainfall.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 24.5 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

Humidity levels oscillated between 95 per cent and 77 per cent.

The weatherman has forecast generally cloudy sky with the possibility of very light rain on Tuesday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle at 33 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius.

Sunday's maximum temperature settled at 34.7 degrees Celsius while the minimum was recorded at 23.8 degrees Celsius.

