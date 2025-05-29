Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Delhi this evening, May 29. A video shared by the news agency ANI shows parts of Delhi receiving rainfall this evening, with visuals from Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Marg going viral. On Monday, May 26, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that cloudy skies, thunderstorms, and rain are expected to grace the national capital throughout the last week of this month. In its weekly weather forecast, the weather department said Delhi is likely to witness cloudy skies with the possibility of thunder, lightning, and rain. IMD Issues 'Yellow', 'Orange' Alerts for Rain, Thunderstorms in Delhi for Friday.

Rainfall Lashes Parts of Delhi

#WATCH | Parts of Delhi receive rainfall this evening. Visuals from Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Marg. pic.twitter.com/W7GVQBiIjX — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2025

Delhi Live Weather Forecast and Updates

