Lucknow, Aug 31 (PTI) Light to very light rain and thundershower occurred at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh on Monday, the Meteorological Department said.

The weatherman has forecast rain and thundershower at isolated places over western UP on Tuesday.

Also Read | India's Core Industrial Output Down 10% in July Due COVID-19 Pandemic.

Rain and thundershower is very likely at a few places in the state and light thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely at isolated places over the state on Wednesday. PTI NAV

Also Read | Pranab Mukherjee Dies at 84, Former President of India Breathes His Last at Army Hospital in Delhi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)