New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) Replying to the no-confidence motion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Thursday that the opposition's move is auspicious for his government as he expressed confidence that the BJP and its allies will break old records to retain power at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

When the opposition brought the no-confidence motion in 2018, his government came to power for a second term with bigger mandate in 2019.

Modi attacked the opposition parties for not letting discussion take place on a number of bills related to the country's development, saying they have shown that 'dal' (party) is bigger than 'desh' (country) for them.

"You have betrayed people," he said.

Noting that people of the country have repeatedly shown their faith in his government, Modi expressed his thanks to them.

