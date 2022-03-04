New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) In the run-up to civic body polls in April, the Delhi Congress has enrolled over 1.5 lakh new digital members, state party president Anil Kumar said on Friday.

Of these, at least 11,000 people went on to become enrollers to add on new members, he said at a meeting of the digital membership campaign.

The Delhi Congress has set a target of enrolling 10 lakh members digitally and has a dedicated group of volunteers to achieve this, he said.

“There are around 13,000 polling booths in Delhi and we will appoint enrollers at every booth to add maximum number of digital polling booth workers. They will be given identity cards and their details will be put on the Congress website,” he said.

All India Congress Committee in-charge of Delhi Congress Shaktisinh Gohil said the Congress was on the cusp of a “historic change” through the digital membership drive.

“The Congress is striving to add maximum number of workers through the digital membership campaign to bring back the party to power in the Municipal Corporations of Delhi, for which senior leaders will also be involved,” Gohil said.

The Delhi Congress will also hold district unit level meetings from Saturday to initiate booth-level preparations for the elections to the three municipal corporations in the city.

