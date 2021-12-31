Srinagar, Dec 31 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday appointed Dr Parvaiz Ahmad Koul as the director of the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) here.

Koul's appointment will take effect from January 1, according to an order.

Also Read | Tecno Pova 5G To Be Reportedly Priced Under Rs 20,000.

"As approved by the Chairman, Governing Body, SKIMS, Soura, Srinagar (Hon'ble Lieutenant Governor, J&K), Dr. Parvaiz Ahmad Koul, Ex-Professor and Head of Department, General Medicine, SKIMS, is hereby appointed as Director, Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura, Srinagar with effect from 01.01.2022," the order read.

Koul will replace Dr A G Ahangar who retired on Friday.

Also Read | WHO’s Soumya Swaminathan Says No Science Behind Night Curfews in India For Tackling The Spread of COVID-19 Variants.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)