New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party leader Pashupati Kumar Paras met BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday, days after he announced his support to the ruling party in the Lok Sabha polls despite being not offered any seat in Bihar.

Paras, who had quit as Union minister after the BJP's snub, was accompanied by his nephew and Lok Sabha MP Prince Raj in the meeting with Nadda who praised his work as an ally.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance will win over 400 seats in the Lok Sabha polls, Paras said after the meeting, adding that his party will support the NDA candidates in Bihar.

In a post on X, the BJP chief said his party's alliance with the RLJP will continue strongly and the regional party will extend its full support to the NDA in winning all 40 seats in Bihar.

It is believed that Paras veered towards staying with the BJP following the assurance that he will receive due respect.

In the seat-sharing talks with its allies, the BJP dumped Paras in favour of his nephew Chirag Paswad who heads Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas).

