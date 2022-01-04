Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], January 4 (ANI): All passengers coming to Jharkhand will have to undergo a mandatory COVID-19 test at the Ranchi Airport.

As per the Airport authorities, this test will be free of cost.

If a traveler is carrying a negative RT-PCR COVID-19 test report (not more than 72 hours old) or a certificate showing his/her 'fully vaccinated' status, then they will be exempted from the test. (ANI)

