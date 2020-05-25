India News | Passengers Return from Delhi to Chennai After Flights Resume Function

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 25 (ANI): Passengers from different parts of the country arrived at the Chennai International Airport on Monday in wake of the coronavirus lockdown.

One of the passengers, who were in Delhi to pursue an internship but remained stranded in the national capital due to the nationwide lockdown halting all travel said that he was in the national capital to pursue an internship, said that he did not know how he managed in the national capital for two months.

"I had gone to Delhi for an internship but got stuck there for two months due to the nationwide lockdown. We did not have any mode of transport to get back home--I do not know how did we manage over there," one of the passengers told ANI.

He added: "Then suddenly, we got to know about the flights. Now I would have to go into institutional quarantine for a period of 14 days and in the 14 days, if there are no symptoms, then I can go back to my hostel."

Another returnee from Delhi said that the rules passed by the centre were followed and hand sanitisers, face shield and masks were provided to the passengers. "All the rules are followed in flight they provided us with hand sanitizer, face mask and face shield with their flight name," said the returnee.

She added: "Three months back, I have visited Delhi and due to the lockdown, we were stuck over here. Our flight was cancelled three times and even lost money in the process too. Now, we have got all the passes to travel Mailadudurai."

All scheduled commercial passenger flights were suspended in India since March 25 when the Centre imposed a lockdown to contain coronavirus. (ANI)

