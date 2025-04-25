New Delhi, April 25 (PTI) Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday asserted that the path to a developed India passes through Delhi highlighting her government's sustained efforts towards the development of the city.

Addressing a "Viksit Delhi" conference, she said that as the nation's capital, Delhi holds significant expectations from the entire country.

"The path to Viksit Bharat courses through a Viksit Delhi," she stated at the event hosted by the Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini at the Constitution Club.

She said that the new BJP government in Delhi has decided to celebrate the foundation day of every state to honour the diverse cultures and foster a sense of pride among its residents.

She cited the challenges faced in urban infrastructure expansion, noting that previous governments in Delhi neglected basic services like drainage, sanitation and road repairs.

The budget allocation for 2025-26 by the BJP government for various sectors, including slum development, Yamuna cleaning and pollution control were steps towards addressing these works in an effective manner, she said.

The chief minister added that the Ayushman Bharat scheme has been implemented in Delhi and provides free medical treatment up to Rs 10 lakh for over 6.5 lakh families. The government will also begin registration of senior citizen of age 70 years and above for free medical treatment from April 28.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva remarked that the process of building a developed India, initiated 11 years ago, needs to unite all states.

He highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives like 'Startup India' and 'Skill India' have yielded positive results, enhancing the country's "global standing".

Wherever BJP has formed a government, development has followed due to its forward-thinking vision, he claimed and added the inauguration of the first metro in Delhi by former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee as an example of BJP's commitment to development.

The event underscored the collective commitment of Delhi's leadership to transform the city into a developed metropolis, aligning with the broader vision of a developed India by 2047.

