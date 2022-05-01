Mohali (Punjab) [India], May 1 (ANI): The main accused and the key conspirator in the Patiala clashes, Barjinder Singh Parwana has been remanded to four-day police custody today.

During the remand from May 1 to May 5, Parwana is likely to be interrogated about issues linked to the clash that erupted between two groups over the anti-Khalistani march in Patiala. He was arrested by police in Mohali on Sunday morning. The accused was brought to Mumbai by Vistara flight from Mohali airport at 7.20 am.

Also Read | Maharashtra LoP & Former CM Devendra Fadnavis, Along with Other BJP Leaders, Attends a … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Patiala team headed by Inspector Shaminder Singh arrested him at the Mohali airport. Tension prevailed in Patiala after two groups clashed outside the Kali Mata temple on Friday, brandishing swords and pelting stones at each other, at a rally in which four people, including two policemen, were injured.

Police registered six FIRs and arrested three accused in connection with the violence yesterday, according to IG, MS Chhina.

Also Read | Section 144 CrPC Imposed in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Budh Nagar Due to Rising COVID-19 Cases.

"The 3 arrested accused are Harish Singla, Kuldeep Singh Danthal, and Daljit Singh," Chinna added announcing the names of the arrested persons in the matter.

The IG also asserted that none of the accused in the matter will be spared and the ones with whatever connection with the incident will be arrested.

Stones were hurled and swords were brandished as clashes broke out on Friday afternoon when the Shiv Sena was carrying out a march near Kali Mata temple in the city. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)