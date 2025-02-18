Patna (Bihar) [India], February 18 (ANI): Patna Police on Tuesday detained four individuals in connection with firing in the Kankarbagh area around 2 pm and is working to apprehend additional suspects who have absconded.

Raids are being conducted at multiple locations to track down the remaining accused, including a person named Dharmendra, who remains at large.

According to Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Awakash Kumar, four rounds of firing occurred, but fortunately, all civilians inside the building were safe.

Kumar told reporters, "Four rounds of firing were done... Four people have been detained and taken into custody in the incident... No one was injured in the incident...All the civilians inside the building are safe...We are also trying to find out some of the goons who have absconded...The situation is normal...We are conducting raids at several places to find the other accused...We have not found Dharmendra..."

There was a tense situation in Patna's Kankarbagh area today around 2 PM. Four criminals opened fire outside a house and then took refuge in a nearby building. The Special Task Force (STF) and local police have cordoned off the area and are appealing to the criminals to surrender. Senior officers, including the Patna SSP, are present at the scene, and a thorough search operation is underway.

"The firing took place in Patna's Kankarbagh area today around 2 pm. Four criminals opened fire outside a house. After the firing, all the criminals went into hiding inside a house nearby. STF has reached the spot along with the Police. The force has surrounded the entire building from all sides. The criminals are being appealed to surrender. Patna SSP along with all the top officers present at the spot. STF team is conducting a search operation in the entire area," according to Patna Police.

Meanwhile, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday lambasted the state government, led by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, for its inability to control the deteriorating law and order situation. He claimed that over 200 rounds of bullets are fired every day in Bihar, and kidnappings are rampant in Patna.

"Crime is increasing day by day in the state. We have been saying several times that there is not a single day when more than two hundred rounds of bullets are not fired in Bihar. It happens every day. Kidnapping is happening everywhere in Patna. You can see this in many places. People are tortured in police custody. They die in custody, and no one answers it," said Yadav.

The opposition leader alleged that the government has turned a blind eye to the plight of the people, with the Chief Minister seemingly disconnected from the reality on the ground.

Criticizing the government's handling of the situation, the RJD leader said, "The Chief Minister has nothing to do with it...If only follows what his officials tell him."The comments come amidst a spate of violent incidents in the state. (ANI)

