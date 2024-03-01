Bhubaneswar, Mar 1 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Friday inaugurated a "state-of-the-art" bus terminal at Baramunda in the state capital.

The Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bus Terminal, built over 17.32 acres of land by the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA), is situated at the same place where the old bus stand used to be.

"This bus terminus will serve the commuters with all modern facilities and will remain a landmark in development initiatives of the state government," Patnaik said, adding that it is Odisha's tribute to Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar.

It has 44 bus bays, with space for parking more than 100 auto-rickshaws, 20 taxis, 85 two-wheelers and 20 private cars, an official said.

Passengers will also get facilities such as a dormitory, water taps, cloakroom, prepaid auto service, ATM and a baby feeding room, he said.

The entire campus will be under surveillance with 120 CCTV cameras, the official added.

