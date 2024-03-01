Bhubaneswar, Mar 1 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday virtually inaugurated nine industrial projects and laid the foundation stone of 23 others, officials said.

The Rs 6,992.94-crore projects, spread over 14 districts, are likely to provide employment to 24,508 people, they said.

“Our industrial portfolio is expanding with the inclusion of new-age and employment-intensive sectors such as green energy equipment manufacturing, textiles and tourism,” Patnaik said.

“The continuous improvement in the Ease of Doing Business ranking of the state, coupled with a business-friendly environment, world-class industrial infrastructure, and highly sought-after skill development initiatives, have been instrumental in attracting investments to Odisha,” he added.

