Bhubaneswar, May 4 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday sanctioned Rs 10 crore for the development of Ol Chiki script inventor and noted tribal leader Guru Gomke Pandit Raghunath Murmu memorial.

The chief minister's office announcement of the sanction of Rs 10 crore for Pandit Murmu's memorial came on the day on which President Doupadi Murmu offered a floral tribute at his statue on the first day of her visit to the Mayurbhanj district. Pandit Murmu is considered an inspiration for tribals of the Mayurbhanj district, particularly of the Santal tribes.

Also Read | Air India Salary Revision Row: Tata-Owned Airline Clarifies Town Hall Organised to Clarify Doubts on Revised Pay Structure.

In a statement, the CMO said the chief minister approved the funds based on the plan submitted by the Mayurbhanj district administration for the development of the Pandit Raghunath Murmu memorial.

Earlier in March, Patnaik's private secretary VK Pandian had visited the memorial.

Also Read | Gurugram Shocker: Class 12 Student Dies by Suicide by Jumping off Four-Storey Building in Sector 46.

As per the plan, Rs 75 lakh will be spent for the development of Pandit Raghunath Murmu's Samadhi Peeth located at Dandbose – Kapi-Buru in Mayurbhanj district while another Rs 75 lakh to be spent on a meditation centre, an official release said.

This apart, the CMO also said that the administration will spend Rs 3 crore for the development of a boundary wall and connecting roads at Kapi-Buru, while Rs 2 crore will be spent for an auditorium and research centre. The district administration will also spend Rs 1 crore on dormitory and other facilities for the convenience of tourists coming from there.

Besides, Rs 70 lakh will be spent on the beautification and reception of Kapi-Buru. Rs 1 crore will be spent on the development of Dandbose, Bidu Chandan outdoor area and Marang-Ahara pond. It has also been decided that Rs 80 lakh will be spent on drinking water and electrification of the area.

Patnaik has directed the administration to complete the work as soon as possible.

Earlier, the Odisha Government named Baripada Medical College after him. In honour of Pandit Murmu's contribution to the Santali community, the state government has also declared Budhha Purnima, his birth anniversary, as a public holiday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)