Alluri Sitarama Raju district (Andhra Pradesh) [India] April 18 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party President Pawan Kalyan personally expressed his compassion by sending footwear to the residents of Pedapadu village in Dumbriguda Mandal, Alluri Sitarama Raju district.

During his recent two-day tour of the Araku and Dumbriguda regions, the Deputy CM visited Pedapadu village to learn about the local issues firsthand.

While visiting the village, he noticed that an elderly woman named Pangi Mithu, along with several other women from the village, were barefoot. Deeply moved by this, Deputy CM Kalyan inquired about the total number of people living in the village. After learning that there were approximately 350 residents, he arranged for his office staff to deliver and distribute footwear to every single one of them.

The villagers were overwhelmed with joy and expressed their heartfelt gratitude."Our Pawan sir came and recognised our struggles," the villagers said, their voices emotional. They added that no other leader had ever paid attention to their problems, and that they were indebted to the Deputy Chief Minister for visiting their village and addressing their hardships.

Along with the people of Pedapadu village, the entire Dumbriguda Mandal extended their sincere thanks to Dy CM Pawan Kalyan.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Jana Sena Party expressed its full support for the Waqf Amendment Bill, which was introduced in the Lok Sabha by the central government. Dy CM Kalyan has directed the party's Members of Parliament (MPs) to participate in the voting process and vote in favour of the bill, which aims to modernise the Waqf Act.

"The central government is introducing the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha, and the Jana Sena Party has expressed its support for it. The party believes that this amendment will benefit the Muslim community. In this regard, party president Pawan Kalyan has issued directives to Jana Sena MPs in the Lok Sabha, instructing them to participate in the voting and support the bill," as per the Jansena statement.

A Joint Parliamentary Committee comprising 31 members reviewed the amendments related to the Waqf Act. After discussions with relevant groups, intellectuals, and governance experts, the bill was formulated. This amendment aims to modernise the Waqf Act, which dates back to the British era, and align it with present-day requirements to achieve broader benefits.

The bill aims to amend the Waqf Act of 1995 to redress the issues and challenges in regulating and managing Waqf properties.

The Amendment Bill seeks to improve the administration and management of waqf properties in India. It aims to address the shortcomings of the previous Act and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards by introducing changes, including renaming the Act, updating the definitions of waqf, improving the registration process, and increasing the role of technology in managing waqf records.

The Waqf Act of 1995, enacted to regulate Waqf properties, has long been criticised for issues such as mismanagement, corruption, and encroachments. Several petitions were filed in the apex court challenging the Act, contending that it was discriminatory towards the Muslim community and violated their fundamental rights.

The Supreme Court's next hearing on this matter will focus on directions and interim orders, with a final resolution expected to follow. (ANI)

