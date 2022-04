Kolhapur (Maharashtra) [India], April 24 (ANI): Amid the row over Delhi's Jahangirpuri violence, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Centre saying "there is instability in the country."

Notably, violent clashes broke out in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on April 16 between two groups during a Hanuman Jayanti procession that left nine people injured, including eight police personnel and a civilian.

Referring to the arrest of Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik and former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, the NCP chief said they have been falsely framed by and the Centre is misusing the central agencies.

"Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh have been falsely framed. Power should not be misused. Pressure is being created via ED, CBI, and other agencies," Pawar said.

He further took a potshot against the Centre over British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's recent visit to Gujarat during his two-day India tour.

"I saw the tenure of Indira (Gandhi), Rajiv (Gandhi), Narasimha Rao, Manmohan (Singh). When leaders from other countries visited India (then), they would go to Delhi, Hyderabad, and Kolkata. But the situation has changed now. Though they (leaders) come to India but visit Gujarat," Pawar said. (ANI)

