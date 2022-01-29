Chandigarh, Jan 29 (PTI) Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, AAP's chief ministerial face Bhagwant Mann and state finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal filed their nominations on Saturday along with several other candidates.

Punjab's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) S Karuna Raju said 317 nominations were filed on Saturday and with this, the total number of nominations filed has reached 619.

Also Read | School Reopening: Here's A List Of States, Cities Reopening Schools, Colleges And Universities From Feb 1.

The nomination process, which started on January 25, will continue till February 1.

The scrutiny of nominations will be done on February 2 and the last date of withdrawal of candidature is February 4.

Also Read | Union Minister V K Singh Calls NYT ‘Supari Media’ Over Its Report on Pegasus.

Voting for Punjab's 117 Assembly seats will be held on February 20 and the counting will take place on March 10.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)