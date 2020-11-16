New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) Press Council of India Chairman C K Prasad on Monday appealed to the government to extend financial and medical help to all those journalists who have contracted COVID-19 while reporting on the pandemic.

Making an appeal to the government on the occasion of the National Press Day during virtual celebrations, he said that reporting on COVID-19 is unprecedented and difficult for the media not only from the content perspective but also challenging for the media persons to work in gathering the information, especially from ground zero.

Also Read | Newborn Child in Indore’s MY Hospital ‘Stolen’ by Woman; CCTV Video Shared, FIR Registered.

The virtual celebrations of the National Press Day were held through a webinar organised by the Press Council of India (PCI) on 'Role of media during the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on media.'

Truth, accuracy, fairness, impartially and humanity, service and accountability are a few fundamentals that the journalists or any media person should keep reminding themselves in covering stories on COVID-19, said the PCI in a statement later in the day.

Also Read | President Ram Nath Kovind to Visit Tirumala on November 24.

While highlighting their plight, the PCI also raised the financial and job security-related concerns affecting journalists during the pandemic.

Apart from Indian participants, Justice Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed, Chairman Bangladesh Press Council and Sule Aker, President, World Association of Press Councils (WAPC), an umbrella organisation of Press Councils and similar bodies of various countries, participated in the event.

They also highlighted the efforts put by the media in the COVID-19 pandemic and how the world media took up the challenge and fulfilled their journalistic duties with utmost priority and speed. PTI AG

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)