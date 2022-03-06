Panaji, Mar 6 (PTI) A peace march and a concert organised at Arambol beach in Goa on Sunday to raise funds for Ukrainians and Russians staying in Goa was cancelled for want of permission from authorities.

A march, a rally and a "peace concert" were organised at the beach popular among foreigners. The event was scheduled to start at 3 PM onwards.

A senior official from the Pernem police station said that organisers did not take any permission to hold such an event.

“They had not applied for any permission. We could not allow the event to happen without permission,” he said.

The organisers informed on Instagram that the event has been 'cancelled.'

“With all that is going on in the world we at MAMA RHYTHM BEINGS Goa along with @go2harsha are organizing a Peace March and Concert on Sunday 6th March 2022 to raise funds for Russians and Ukrainians stuck in #arambol. With no cash to withdraw and left hanging because of restrictions in their ATM services,” the organisers had stated while advertising the event.

Tickets were priced at Rs 200 and Rs 500.

Ukrainians and Russians holidaying in Goa had demanded peace between both the nations at war during the Carnival festivities last week. A peaceful demonstration was also held in Panaji demanding India's intervention in solving the crisis and giving refugee status to Ukraine nationals.

