Tirupati, July 17 (PTI): Senior pontiff of the Shree Pedda Jeeyar Swamy Mutt of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) that governs the shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala, near here, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Speaking to PTI on Friday, chairman of the TTD Board Y V Subba Reddy said the 63-year-old seer was to be shifted to a corporate hospital in Chennai but he declined and expressed his wish to take treatment at the mutt itself.

Also Read | Assam: Lockdown Relaxed in Kamrup Metropolitan District, Shops to Open on Alternate Days, E-Commerce Allowed; Check Full Guidelines.

As per a centuries-old custom, the seer has been observing a four-month-long 'Chaturmasya Deeksha' since Sunday last, so he preferred to remain here and get treatment, Reddy said.

The pontiff's health condition is, however, stable, the chairman said.

Also Read | Assam Govt Issues Guidelines on Relaxation of Lockdown in Kamrup Metropolitan District: Live Breaking News and Coronavirus Updates, July 18.

Since the temple was re-opened for devotees on June 11, about 160 TTD staff members, including 16 'archakas' (priests) were infected by the virus so far, he said. Nevertheless, the devotees can still visit the shrine, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)