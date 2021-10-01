New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Penguin Random House India (PRHI) on Friday announced the acquisition of three novels by award-winning Malayalam writer VJ James.

To be translated from Malayalam into English by Ministhy S, the three titles -- "Nireeswaran", "Purappadinte Pusthakam", and "Dathapaharam" -- will be published under Penguin's 'Vintage' imprint, with the first novel coming out in February next year.

"It is my pleasure to publish three more novels after 'Anti-Clock' through Penguin Random House India, brilliantly translated by Ministhy S. There is a saying that each book will find its true reader. I hope that these books, too, will find their readers," said James.

Recently, James' book "Anti-clock", also published by PRHI, was longlisted for the 2021 JCB Prize for literature.

While "Nireeswaran" (anti-god), which has received multiple awards -- including Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award, Vayalar Award and Kerala Bhasha Institute Award -- questions blind faith and ritualistic religion, and gives an insight into what true spirituality is; "Purappadinte Pusthakam" (The Book of Exodus), James' debut novel, which won the DC Silver Jubilee Award, is filled with folklores and myths set amidst the waterways and reeds of Kerala's isles.

"Translating the fantastic, multiple-award winning books of James has been a wonderful experience. Each has a totally different theme and is striking in its ambition and style. Indeed, I am confident that the incisive humour, deep spirituality, iconoclastic perspectives and the all-pervasive humanity in the books will find fans across the world," said Ministhy S, the translator of the books.

The third book, "Dathapaharam" (a rumination on solitude), is about "man's connection with nature, and the strings that attach us to this world".

"The imagination soars in each of V.J. James' novels. There are no two books that are comparable to the other, so different are the themes and his approach towards them. Reading each is such a thrilling and transformative experience that one is left with the sense of it being his best work—till you get to his next book," said Elizabeth Kuruvilla, executive editor, PRHI.

James previously authored works include "Chorashasthram", "Leyka" and "Ottakkaalan Kakka". His much-acclaimed short story, "Pranayopanishath", was adapted into a Malayalam film "Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol" (2017) starring veteran actor Mohanlal and Meena.

