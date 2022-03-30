Dehradun, Mar 30 (PTI) The Uttarakhand government has revised old age pension, widow pension and pension for the physically challenged from Rs 1,200 per month to Rs 1,400, according to an order.

The old age pension will now be paid to both husband and wife, the order issued on March 29 said.

The state BJP unit described the decision as historic and said the Pushkar Singh Dhami government is working in mission mode to fulfil all the commitments made to people.

"By deciding to set up a high-powered committee to draft a Uniform Civil Code at the very first meeting of the Cabinet the Dhami government had begun to deliver on its pre-poll promises from day one," state BJP media in-charge Manveer Chauhan said.

Revision of pensions for the old, widows and the physically challenged is another historic decision of the state government from which thousands of people will benefit, he said.

