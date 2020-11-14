New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): Diwali is being celebrated with enthusiasm across the country amid the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic scare.

People were found bursting crackers in Ludhiana to celebrate Diwali. The Punjab government has allowed green crackers from 8 pm to 10 pm on the occasion, in the wake of a rise in air pollution.

People were also seen celebrating Diwali in Patna with full vigour despite the coronavirus scare.

"The celebrations are a bit different this year. We wish the pandemic to be over soon so that we can celebrate Diwali in a grand manner next year," said Prashant, a local resident.

Fireworks adorned the sky around Golden Temple in Amritsar, on Bandi Chhor Divas today.

Meanwhile, in Delhi, the Parliament building, North Block and South Block were illuminated on the occasion of the festival of lights.

Kolkata's Howrah Bridge was also adorned with lights on the joyous occasion.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended their greetings on Diwali. (ANI)

