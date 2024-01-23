Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 23 (ANI): Describing the beneficiaries of welfare schemes as his star campaigners, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy asked them to cast their vote for Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) in the coming elections to ensure the continuity of direct benefit transfer and non-DBT welfare schemes in future.

Addressing a huge public meeting in Uravakonda here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister cautioned people that a vote for the opposition will result in losing welfare schemes.

"Your vote for YSRCP is not just a vote for Jagan Reddy as Chief Minister. You have to remember that the slew of welfare schemes will continue only if Jagan continues as Chief Minister. So, exercise your franchise judiciously," he called upon the people.

Taking a dig at the State Congress Chief, YS Sharmila, he said that some leaders have joined the Congress which had bifurcated the state illogically and done injustice to the residual Andhra Pradesh.

Chandrababu Naidu has several star campaigners, including his sister-in-law, his coverts in the BJP, foster son Pawan Kalyan and the pseudo-intellectuals who conduct debates in TV channels, he said, adding that all of them are coming together to give him a fresh lease of political life even though he didn't implement a single welfare scheme during his rule.

"These star campaigners are no match for my star campaigners who are beneficiaries of various welfare schemes," he said.

Chandrababu's campaigners, who are residents of the neighbouring state, are out to support the blatant lies and government-denigrating propaganda unleashed by the TDP-friendly media on a daily basis, he fumed.

"I may not have foster sons or friendly media. They may think that YSRCP has no star campaigners. But as beneficiaries of a slew of welfare schemes, you are my star campaigners," he told the crowd amid cheers and asked them to teach a fitting lesson to the opposition in the ensuing elections.

Though the budget during the TDP rule was the same as of now, it failed to implement even a single welfare scheme for the poor as Naidu pursued the policy of plunder, stash and devour, he said.

"With the government implementing YSR Aasara, YSR Cheyuta and Sunna Vaddi (zero percent interest) and other schemes, 91 percent of the C and D grade self-help groups in TDP rule have now transformed into A and B grades by providing them financial assistance, while their NPA (non-performing asset) value has come down to 0.17 percent from 18.36 percent," he said.

He further said that a whopping Rs. 2, 50 lakh crore was spent on Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) welfare schemes for the uplift of weaker sections of society.

"While Naidu neglected women's safety and empowerment, we have made an Act to allot 50 per cent of the nominated posts and contracts to women while posting women constables in village secretariats. We have also given utmost priority for the safety and security of women by launching the Disha App which was downloaded by more than 1.46 crore women," the Chief Minister stated, adding that the government focused on women's empowerment unlike any other state.

The Chief Minister said that he is only depending on people and God and the people have to take on the responsibility of defeating the TDP and its allies in the elections. (ANI)

