Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 24 (ANI): On the occasion of the 100th birthday of the late 'Bharat Ratna' awardee Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday attended the Atal Yuva Mahakumbh at the KD Singh stadium in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing the media and the audience, the Defence Minister highlighted that Atal Bihari Vajpayee's legacy extended beyond India.

"Not just people of India, but people across the world were familiar with Atal Bihari Vajpayee's persona. There was a simplicity to his personality... he had an amusing nature. There were several instances when he proved that...He has provided me a lot of guidance in my life," Singh said.

Further, the Defence Minister said that Vajpayee had an amusing nature and blessed a lot of politicians with his guidance.

"He had a very amusing nature and he has blessed a lot of politicians with his guidance. He had said that governments would come and go, parties would build and form again but the democracy of the country should remain immortal," he further added.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath also expressed his gratitude, appreciating the efforts of people's representatives in elevating the Shatabdi Mahotsav to new heights in Lucknow and across the country.

Yogi further emphasised that this event was an opportunity to reflect on the memories of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and his contributions to the nation.

"I thank people's representatives for taking the Shatabdi Mahotsav to a new height in Lucknow and the whole country. This Yuva Kumbh is refreshing the memories attached to organising Kumbh in the tradition of Sanatan Dharma. Kumbh is the identity of India... This Yuva Kumbh has refreshed the memories of Atal Bihari Vajpayee...," UP CM said.

Earlier today, the Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said that various programs would be announced in Lucknow on the occasion.

A special program titled Atal Geet Ganga will be held to further honour Vajpayee's contributions. Pathak added, "In the evening, a mega program called Atal Geet Ganga will be held in which Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be the chief guests. Poet Kumar Vishwas will pay tribute to him through his songs." (ANI)

