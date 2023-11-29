Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 29 (ANI): A day ahead of the Assembly elections in Telangana, Congress leader Mallu Ravi on Wednesday said that people have decided to vote out the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi government in the poll-bound state.

The Congress leader said that the 'ballot war' on Thursday is a war between 'Dharm' and 'Adharm'.

"Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Mallikarjun Kharge are particularly working to bring the Congress government to Telangana. The response from the Telangana people is also excellent... People decided to vote out the BRS government and bring the Congress government back to power. It is a ballot war on November 30. This ballot war is like Kurukshetra in Mahabharat. The war is between 'Dharm' and 'Adharm'," Mallu Ravi said.

He said that out of 119, his party will bag 85-95 seats. "Six guarantees will be taken up immediately in the first cabinet meeting," Ravi added.

Telangana is set to witness an intriguing triangular contest between the BRS, Congress, and BJP.

In the previous Assembly elections in 2018, the BRS won 88 of the 119 seats, hogging 47.4 per cent of the total vote share. The Congress finished a distant second with 19 seats and a vote share of 28.7 per cent.

Polls in Telangana will be held on Thursday and counting of votes will take place on December 3. (ANI)

