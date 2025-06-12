New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Thursday mocked Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and said that the people had not yet forgotten Yadav's 'dynasty misrule'.

In a post on social media X, Maurya further alleged that more than four and a half dozen members of Yadav's family and relatives were immersed in 'sour power' by taking 'red light'.

"People have not yet forgotten the 'dynasty misrule' of former Chief Minister and SP leader Shri Akhilesh Yadav. More than four and a half dozen members of his family and relatives were immersed in the 'sour of power' in some way or the other by taking the 'red light'," the post read.

Maurya further wrote in his post that the situation during the 'misrule' of Yadav was such that many members were the Chief Ministers of the state.

"The situation was such that as many members, so many were the 'Chief Ministers' of the state. This was his real PDA, i.e. 'Dynasty Development Authority'," the post further read.

On June 9, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav alleged an internal conflict in Uttar Pradesh's Bharatiya Janata Party. (BJP) He alleged that Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak of pitting people of two communities against each other.

Sharing a post on X, Akhilesh said, "In the shameful fight of BJP's internal politics, now two BJP Deputy Chief Ministers in Kaushambi are making people of two communities fight with each other. First, one Deputy Chief Minister did injustice and made the people of 'Pal' community a pawn, then the second Deputy Chief Minister showed false sympathy in the name of his community, which is not liked by the 'superstitors' of both of them, that is why those who have an old tussle with the first Deputy Chief Minister also became active from behind."

He added that a 'big battle' is going on within the BJP, and the public is suffering.

"And then the superiors of these superiors are also in conflict with each other, that is why the people of the Centre are standing with the people doing politics of Kaushambi. If understood carefully, then this is a big battle going on in the internal politics of BJP, in which the BJP politics of 'Kaushambi, Lucknow, Delhi' is playing its disgusting game by making two or more communities fight with each other, the victim of which is the public," he added. (ANI)

