India News | People in J-K's Udhampur Thank PM for Employment, Increased Wages Under MGNREGA

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 2 (ANI): After securing employment with increased wages under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), people in Udhampur expressed their gratitude for Prime Minister Modi on Monday.

"I am a shopkeeper but due to COVID-19 lockdown, we couldn't earn anything. So, we started working on farms under MGNREGA and we are getting wages. It has helped us a lot," a labourer spoke to ANI.

MGNREGA, labour law and a social security measure, facilitates 'right to work' for citizens, through various Panchayat level schemes.

"We will grow crops here, we are getting wages under MGNREGA. We urge the government to give us more work so that we can earn our livelihood. We are thankful to PM Modi for providing us with employment opportunities," said Ramlal, another labourer.

Another woman labourer, Hukmi Devi working here urged all the women to come forward and work together in order to earn for themselves.

Rural Development Department has started executing various works under MGNREGA in Jammu and Kashmir with due adherence to proper SOP guidelines. The workers are instructed to wear masks and maintain proper distancing at work.

"With increased wages, more people are participating and working here," said Girdhari Lal Padha, Sarpanch, Riti Panchayat calling it a "big revolution".

Farmers asserted that they now get a "triple benefit" with "proper" level farmland. They also said that an increase in wages, they can grow more vegetables and seasonal crops. (ANI)

