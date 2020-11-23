New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi on Monday criticized Ghulam Nabi Azad for sharing "internal matters of the party on a public platform" and said that people who have been winning continuously can tell better about the current political situation.

Speaking on Ghulam Nabi Azad's interview to ANI yesterday, Bishnoi said, "Azad Sahab who is a seasoned leader, should not have discussed internal matters of the party on a public platform. Our party is strong. Azad sahab won the last election 15 years ago. So people like us, who have been continuously winning polls, can tell better about the current political situation."

The Congress MLA from Adampur said, "As far as the party's leadership is concerned, the Congress party could not run without the leadership of the Gandhi family. The family is like the soul of the party. It is trying its best to consolidate the party. But one thing is correct in Azad Sahab's statement that there should be some changes in the party like the mass leaders should be encouraged and while those who have been losing elections for many years should be given some other responsibility."

"Only then we can challenge the BJP and consolidate our party," he said.

When asked regarding the letter written by several Congress leaders within the party, Bishnoi said, "I can't say for all leaders but some leaders are playing into the hands of parties opposing us. Some of them have cases filed against them. So they want to weaken the Congress party in collusion with other parties. But we would not let their conspiracies to succeed."

After the poor performance of the Congress in Bihar where the party won only 19 seats, party MP and leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday said that polls are not won by five-star culture and party office-bearers should be elected.

But Azad gave a clean chit to the party leadership saying that the leadership could not conduct a party election due to COVID-19 but suggested it could be held within the next six months when the pandemic eases.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Azad said: "We all are worried about losses, especially about Bihar and by-polls results. I don't blame the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. Office-bearers should understand that their responsibility begins with their appointment. They should love the party. I quote a couplet: 'Ye ishq nahi aasaan, bas itna samajh lije. Ik aag ka darya hai aur doob ke jaana hai'. Love should be for one's party, profession and country."

"Office bearers should understand their responsibility. Till the time office bearers are appointed, they won't go to the grassroots. But if all office bearers are elected, then they will understand their responsibility. Right now, anyone gets any post in the party. Our people have lost the connection with the grassroots. One should be in love with their party. Polls aren't won by five-star culture. Problem with leaders today is if they get a party ticket, they first book a five-star hotel. They won't go if there's a rough road. Till the time 5-star culture is given up, one can't win elections," he had added. (ANI)

