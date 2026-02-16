Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 16 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday lauded the nation's scientists for their role in safeguarding national security, describing them as the "second line of defence" for the country.

Addressing the scientific community during his visit to Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), he stated that people like them were the driving force behind "Operation Sindoor" and asserted that its expertise would be the foundation for future success.

"In Operation Sindoor, the world saw how indigenous air defence and anti-drone systems neutralised the threat. Soldiers' bravery should be respected, but you are being praised across the country as the second line of defence. The country's people did not know which equipment was manufactured and where, but they were proud that it must have been made by our scientists and engineers," said Singh

"Now, we need a victory that is on our terms, achieved with our own weapons and technology, made in our country. Only such a self-reliant victory can give the country new confidence. People like you were the driving force behind Operation Sindoor. People like you will be behind every future success," added Singh.

The Defence Minister also praised the scientific community for adapting to evolving technologies and challenges, noting that their work has significantly strengthened the nation's network-centric approach. He highlighted that advancements in airspace defence and counter-drone operations prove that India's indigenous production meets global standards.

"You face complex situations in every field. Congratulations on your contribution to the nation. I am satisfied that BEL is working in the right direction. I recently saw missile systems and had the opportunity to launch a mountain fire control radar. What I saw here was not a reflection of any one institution, but a living testimony to collective efforts. We can't ignore the potential challenges ahead. Cyber threats, drones, and space-based services are a reality today. I am pleased to see that you have done excellent work in these changing times. Your work has strengthened our network-centric approach. The developments in airspace defence and counter-drone operations demonstrate that our indigenous production is of a global standard," said Singh.

Furthermore, he noted that their foundational technology, such as the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM), has significantly strengthened Indian democracy.

"BEL is making a major contribution to strengthening democracy and security. EVM is a prime example of this. Through it, you have strengthened Indian democracy. Yet, some people are making allegations against it. That questions your talent, but people still do. Defence protects the borders, and democracy protects the soul of the nation. You are connected to both," added Singh.

Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE), a premier laboratory of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), in Bengaluru and reviewed the progress of ongoing projects related to indigenous military gas turbine engine development.

During his visit, the Defence Minister met with scientists and senior officials at the facility and assessed advances in critical aero-engine technologies. Addressing the scientists, Singh expressed confidence in DRDO's scientific capabilities and commitment towards enhancing the country's strategic strength. (ANI)

