Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 9 (ANI): Slamming the Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Uttar Pradesh chief Swatantra Dev Singh on Saturday said in the BJP's rule people live in peace and harmony and Akhilesh Yadav wants riots. Speaking to ANI, "The workers of BJP work for the development of the nation and the welfare of the poor. BJP only believes in nationalism and does not believe in casteism and family politics. During the COVID times, BJP workers stood by the people. BJP government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will come back to power with an overwhelming majority."

Asked about Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav's tweet mentioning the change in Uttar Pradesh, Singh said, "Akhilesh cannot give electricity, waive loans of farmers and build toilets. Only three VIP districts during his rule used to get electricity. In BJP's rule, there is 24-hour electricity. People live in peace and harmony. Hindi-Muslims live in peace. What change does Akhilesh Yadav want to bring?... To create riots, to install Jinnah's statue by removing that of Sardar Patel."

Earlier on Saturday, Akhilesh Yadav took Twitter and said "Lies will be exposed. Now there will be change in UP. In 2022, there will be bicycle."

The Election Commission on Saturday announced poll dates for five states with Uttar Pradesh going for a seven-phase assembly election from February 10, Manipur to go for two-phase election from February 27 and Punjab, Goa and Uttarakhand to face elections on February 14.

The counting of votes in all states will take place on March 10. (ANI)

