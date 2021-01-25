Kolkata, Jan 25 (PTI) In an apparent jibe at TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee's iconic Hawaiian slippers, West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Monday said that people of the state no longer want to wear slippers as they prefer shoes which the saffron party will arrange for them.

The TMC hit back saying that Banerjee wears slippers as she believes in a humble lifestyle and has not asked anyone else to wear such footwear.

"As winter has set in, people are not wearing Hawaiian slippers anymore," Ghosh said in response to TMC MP and the chief minister's nephew Abhishek Banerjee's assertion that the Hawaiian slippers will remain at the state secretariat Nabanna after the assembly elections due in April-May.

"People have been fooled by the story of Hawaiian slippers but they are unwilling to be taken for a ride again. They want to wear shoes which the BJP will arrange for them," Ghosh said.

TMC MP Saugata Roy said that Banerjee wants everyone to lead a good life and has never asked anyone to wear slippers.

"Dilip Ghosh wants his own betterment while Mamata Banerjee wants the betterment of the country," Roy said.

He claimed that Ghosh used to earlier wear kurta pyjamas but has now "upgraded" to bandhgala suits.

