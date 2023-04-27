Jaipur, Apr 27 (PTI) Rajasthan BJP chief C P Joshi Thursday said the people of the state have made up their minds to "delete" the Congress and give the saffron party a chance in the Assembly polls slated to be held later this year.

He alleged that the common people are being harassed in the name of the inflation relief camps. But people are now ready to give "relief" to the Congress government, Joshi said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot launched his government's flagship initiative 'Mehangai Rahat' camps from Mahapura Gram Panchayat here on Monday. These camps are being organised across the state from April 24 to June 30 so that the benefits of various welfare schemes of the state government reach the beneficiaries.

"The people have made up their mind to delete the Congress government and not repeat it," Joshi said at a public meeting in Chittorgarh on Thursday.

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat termed the inflation relief camps an "attempt to attract cheap publicity".

If the Congress government wants to give relief to the people from inflation, then it should first give relief in petrol and diesel, Shekhawat said while claiming that petrol and diesel are costliest in Rajasthan.

In an apparent dig at the Congress over the tussle between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot, the Union minister said, "For the last four years, some were sleeping to save their chair and some were playing to get on the chair. The development of the state lagged because of this conflict."

